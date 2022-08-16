 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

One person dead after Monday morning accident in Dixon County

  • 0

NEWCASTLE,  Neb. -- One person has died following an accident that occurred Monday morning, three miles west of Newcastle on Highway 12.

At around 7:35 a.m. Monday, the Dixon County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 220 on Highway 12.

A westbound Honda Civic with one occupant, collided on Highway 12 with an eastbound semi-truck with one occupant. The driver of the Honda Civic was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Names are not being released at this time.

An investigation into this accident is continuing by the Dixon County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Dixon County Sheriff's Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and Newcastle Fire & Rescue all responded to this accident.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News