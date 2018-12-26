HARTINGTON, Neb. -- One person was killed and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash at mile marker 208 on Highway 81 in the Northwest Nebraska County of Cedar, Tuesday night.
Investigators say a southbound GMC Sonoma, driven by Marjorie Novak, 82, of Hartington, collided head-on with a northbound Chevy Equinox, driven by an unnamed male from Yankton.
A northbound Nissan Rogue, driven by Brenda Saltzman, 52, of Sioux Falls, then collided with the rear of the Equinox.
Novak was pronounced dead at the scene.
The unnamed male was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, in Yankton, by ambulance and, then, flown to Sanford Medical Center, in Sioux Falls, for life-threatening injuries.
Saltzman and her two passengers were transported to Avera Scared Heart for non life-threatening injuries.
Novak was not wearing a seat belt, investigators say. All other parties were wearing seat belts.
The accident remains under investigation by the Cedar County Sheriff's Office. The Nebraska State Patrol, Yankton EMS, Crofton EMS and the Crofton Fire Department assisted at the scene.