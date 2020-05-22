Orange City Tulip Festival Night Show postponed until 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ORANGE CITY, Iowa-- The Orange City Tulip Festival Night Show production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," has been postponed dues to COVID-19 concerns.

An annual tradition, the Night Show was originated to run during the Tulip Festival, which was canceled in May. Organizers thought the musical could run this summer.

Instead, it will be presented on May 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, 2011, which coincide with next year's Tulip Festival.

All tickets paid for the 2020 production will be deferred for the 2021 performance. Purchased tickets will apply to the same performance date. No refunds will be given at this time and ticket holders will receive additional communication as ticket sales open in 2021.

In April, the 2020 Tulip Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time the festival didn't take place since World War II.

For more information on the festival, visit octulipfestival.com.

