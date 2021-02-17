Orpheum Theatre announces a night of live stand-up comedy

SIOUX CITY -- Comedians Tammy Pescatelli and Orlando Leyba will be performing a live show, March 26, at Orpheum theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Arguably one of the hardest working women in comedy today, Tammy Pescatelli has been featured on "The View," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and "Last Comic Standing." She will be starring in her own Netflix special in March.

Orlando Leybo is a comedian who connects audiences through his unique life and experiences. He has been featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and starred in his own HBO standup special.

Tickets for this socially-distanced night of comedy will go on sale at OrpheumLive.com, by calling 712-279-4850 or at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, beginning Friday .

