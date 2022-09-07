Orpheum Theatre to host 'Blue's Clues and You! Live on Stage'

SIOUX CITY — "Blue's Clues & You! Live on Stage," a brand-new theater production based on the hit preschool television series "Blue's Clues," is coming to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on March 16, 2023.

Featuring all of the beloved characters from the television series, the stage show will include Blue, her friends Magenta, Rainbow Puppy and many more. The original music will have kids of all ages singing and dancing in the aisle.