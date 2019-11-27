You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Orpheum to show 'It's a Wonderful Life' on big screen Saturday night
0 comments

Orpheum to show 'It's a Wonderful Life' on big screen Saturday night

{{featured_button_text}}
it's a wonderful life
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- A special showing of the classic 1947 film, "It's a Wonderful Life," will be screened at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Directed by Frank Capra and starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, the movie tells the story of George Bailey, who planned to end his life by jumping off a bridge. Before he could do it, George is visited by Clarence, his guardian angel, who shows George what his town would be like if not for all of George's good deeds over the years.

This event is sponsored by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. It will be shown free with a suggested donation of a nonperishable food items that will be donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland.   

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News