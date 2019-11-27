Orpheum to show 'It's a Wonderful Life' on big screen Saturday night

SIOUX CITY -- A special showing of the classic 1947 film, "It's a Wonderful Life," will be screened at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Directed by Frank Capra and starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, the movie tells the story of George Bailey, who planned to end his life by jumping off a bridge. Before he could do it, George is visited by Clarence, his guardian angel, who shows George what his town would be like if not for all of George's good deeds over the years.
This event is sponsored by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. It will be shown free with a suggested donation of a nonperishable food items that will be donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland.