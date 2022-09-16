Osceola County Deputies chase suspects through corn and bean fields

SIBLEY, Iowa — Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office found their way into corn and bean fields on Wednesday while attempting to make a traffic stop.

According to a release from the law enforcement agency, a deputy, on routine patrol in Sibley, saw a 1998 GMC Yukon being driven by 20-year-old Brandon Martin Collins also of Sibley.

"Having prior knowledge of a valid Osceola County arrest warrant for Brandon Collins for domestic abuse assault, the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in which Collins refused to stop and a high speed chased commenced," the release stated.

The release then says that the vehicle reached 190th Street and Tanager Avenue (near Ocheyedan) before Collins and his passenger, Jaiden Mae Gramlow, 19, hopped out and ran into corn and bean fields. To locate the two, officers employed a dog as well as a drone.

"Both Collins and Gramlow were apprehended without incident," the release said.

Gramlow was charged with two simple misdemeanors: interference with official acts and violation of a no contact order. Collins received charges of eluding, driving while revoked, interference with official acts, violation of a no contact order, reckless driving, speeding and failure to obey a stop sign.