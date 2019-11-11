Overnight snow brings a slick start for Sioux City commuters

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Cityans were slipping and sliding their way to work Monday after two inches of snow fell onto the metro area during the overnight hours.

According to Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, snow will be leaving before noon. However, it will be replaced by blustery conditions.

"Beyond a chance for scattered flurries, Sioux City will also peaks of sun," she said. "Still, northwest winds gusting to 30 mph will keep things chilly."

That will certainly be true Monday night, when clear skies will send overnight lows plummeting to around minus-1.

Maldonado said Tuesday will be the start of a week-long warm-up, when south winds will send daytime highs to the upper 20s.

Rain, snow and a mix of the two is in the forecast for Wednesday, as temperatures top off at around 40, Maldonado said.

Expect to see daytime highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s from Thursday through Sunday.

"After a cold start, Sioux City should be close to normal by this weekend," Maldonado said.

