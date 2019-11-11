Overnight snow brings a slick start for Sioux City commuters

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux Cityans were slipping and sliding their way to work Monday after two inches of snow fell onto the metro area during the overnight hours.
According to Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, snow will be leaving before noon. However, it will be replaced by blustery conditions.
"Beyond a chance for scattered flurries, Sioux City will also peaks of sun," she said. "Still, northwest winds gusting to 30 mph will keep things chilly."
That will certainly be true Monday night, when clear skies will send overnight lows plummeting to around minus-1.
Maldonado said Tuesday will be the start of a week-long warm-up, when south winds will send daytime highs to the upper 20s.
Rain, snow and a mix of the two is in the forecast for Wednesday, as temperatures top off at around 40, Maldonado said.
Expect to see daytime highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s from Thursday through Sunday.
"After a cold start, Sioux City should be close to normal by this weekend," Maldonado said.
Blizzard: 1949
This unidentified man stands on top of a snow drift in which a tunnel has been dug in this 1949 photo.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1940
Wind blows snow along Fourth Street in Sioux City on Nov. 11, 1940. Temperatures fell as much as 30 degrees in two hours that day.
Provided
Blizzard: 1937
A motorist drives by toppled poles following a storm in Leeds on April 26, 1937.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1936
This photo from Feb. 11, 1936, shows Highway 20 after a blizzard. This image was taken approximately four miles from Sioux City.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1947
Branches on bushes around the Grandview Park Rose Garden bend under the weight of snowfall in 1947.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1937
Snow is piled high on the side of a Sioux City road in this January 23, 1937 photo.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1962
Guardsmen deliver coal after a March 17, 1962 blizzard that hit Sioux City.
Journal file photo by Ed Porter
Blizzard: 1939
M.H. Woodring Service Station on Highway 20, approximately five miles out of Sioux City, had to temporarily suspend business after a blizzard dumped a large amount of snow on Feb. 11, 1939.
Journal file photo
Blizzard: 1937
Poles and wires were blown down during a blizzard April 24, 1937, near Leeds.
Journal file photo
