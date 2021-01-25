Part of Siouxland may see up to 5 inches of new snow

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Ida Counties in Iowa, as well as Dixon and Dakota Counties in Nebraska will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Tim Masters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, that means parts of Siouxland may be waking up to between 3 to 5 inches of snow on Tuesday.

"Siouxland is actually on the edge of this system," Masters said, noting that Omaha and Council Bluffs will likely receive the brunt of the snowfall.

By mid-day Tuesday, the snow system will be gone. In its place will be cloudy skies and and northerly winds of 10 -15 mph.

While Wednesday will still be chilly with a daytime high of 18, a warm-up is expected towards the end of the week.

"Thursday's high will be near 25," Masters said. "Sunshine will boost temps on Friday and Saturday to the mid-and-upper 30s."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.