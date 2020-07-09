You are the owner of this article.
Parts of Siouxland drenched with 2+ inches of rain Thursday morning
SIOUX CITY -- Many Siouxland residents awoke to severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings as the area was drenched with more than two-and-a-half inches of rain in an hour Thursday morning.

"Siouxland needed the precipitation," Mike Gillispie, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "But they probably didn't need this much this quickly."

Such spontaneous storms are common in summer, especially when the air is full of heat and humidity.

"Quite often, they'll leave as quickly as they came," Gillispie said. 

This will likely be the case for Thursday, when sun will replace the clouds by late morning.

"By 11 a.m., things will begin to dry out a bit," Gillispie said. "The nice thing is that Sioux City will be at least five degrees cooler than it was on Wednesday. A north wind of 5-10 mph will keep the daytime high from going above the mid-80s."

However, Friday will see the return of 90 degree days. According to Gillispie, Friday night may also see the return of severe weather. 

"There is a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms for Friday night," he said. "That chance for rain will continue on Saturday."

Otherwise, the forecast for the weekend will call for plenty of sun and daytime highs in the upper 80s.

Water Over Road
Mason Dockter
