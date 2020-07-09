Parts of Siouxland drenched with 2+ inches of rain Thursday morning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Many Siouxland residents awoke to severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings as the area was drenched with more than two-and-a-half inches of rain in an hour Thursday morning.

"Siouxland needed the precipitation," Mike Gillispie, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said. "But they probably didn't need this much this quickly."

Such spontaneous storms are common in summer, especially when the air is full of heat and humidity.

"Quite often, they'll leave as quickly as they came," Gillispie said.

This will likely be the case for Thursday, when sun will replace the clouds by late morning.

"By 11 a.m., things will begin to dry out a bit," Gillispie said. "The nice thing is that Sioux City will be at least five degrees cooler than it was on Wednesday. A north wind of 5-10 mph will keep the daytime high from going above the mid-80s."

However, Friday will see the return of 90 degree days. According to Gillispie, Friday night may also see the return of severe weather.

"There is a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms for Friday night," he said. "That chance for rain will continue on Saturday."