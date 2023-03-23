7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- Much of Siouxland was digging out from under short lived but intense weather system that dumped up to 5 inches of heavy snow early Thursday morning.
Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the heaviest band of snow fell in northeast Nebraska, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa.
"Ruthven, Iowa recorded 4 inches of snow while Vermillion, S.D. received a little under 5 inches of the white stuff," he said.
North Sioux City received around 3 inches of snow but most of the Sioux City Metro area reported between 1 to 2 inches.
The snow band had moved out of Siouxland by mid-Thursday morning, Meyers said, as partly sunny skies and a high near 40 was forecast by Thursday afternoon.
"This is pretty typical for late March," Meyers said. "We'll get snow from a fast-moving system. Luckily, winds will blow at a normal rate so it won't seem blustery."
People are also reading…
Indeed, the remainder of the week will see average high and low temps, with little or no chance for precipitation.
A southeast wind of 10 mph will boost Friday's daytime high to near 48. Friday's low will drop to around 30.
Saturday will be a near repeat, with a daytime high of 47 and a nighttime low of around 29.