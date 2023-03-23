SIOUX CITY -- Much of Siouxland was digging out from under short lived but intense weather system that dumped up to 5 inches of heavy snow early Thursday morning.

Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the heaviest band of snow fell in northeast Nebraska, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa.

"Ruthven, Iowa recorded 4 inches of snow while Vermillion, S.D. received a little under 5 inches of the white stuff," he said.

North Sioux City received around 3 inches of snow but most of the Sioux City Metro area reported between 1 to 2 inches.

The snow band had moved out of Siouxland by mid-Thursday morning, Meyers said, as partly sunny skies and a high near 40 was forecast by Thursday afternoon.

"This is pretty typical for late March," Meyers said. "We'll get snow from a fast-moving system. Luckily, winds will blow at a normal rate so it won't seem blustery."

Indeed, the remainder of the week will see average high and low temps, with little or no chance for precipitation.

A southeast wind of 10 mph will boost Friday's daytime high to near 48. Friday's low will drop to around 30.

Saturday will be a near repeat, with a daytime high of 47 and a nighttime low of around 29.