Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3 inches of snow on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Drivers traversing snow-covered streets in Sioux City Tuesday seemed to fare better than they did amid patchy snowfall two weeks ago, according to police.

"I think people were more prepared this time," said Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill.

Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3 inches of heavy snow Tuesday. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Sioux City had around 2 inches on snow, while places like Hull, Iowa, had 3.5 inches of the white stuff.

The heaviest snow was limited to a band stretching from northeast Nebraska, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa, according to Chapman.

By mid-afternoon on Tuesday, the majority of the snow had left Siouxland. All that remained was northwest winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

After 6 a.m., Gill said 10 crashes were reported in the metro. Two of those crashes involved minor injuries. Officers also responded to two reports of vehicles sliding into ditches.

During the first accumulating snowfall of the season on Nov. 15, Gill said 25 crashes were reported in a 24-hour period.

"The most important thing is just slow down," said Gill, who also advises using alternate routes in effort to avoid slick hills. He said a lot of crashes occur when going downhill in the city.

Chapman said Wednesday's forecast for sunshine won't mean an end to blustery conditions.

"Sioux City's daytime high of 25 on Wednesday will probably feel a lot colder," he said. "Gusty northwest winds of 20 mph will mean wind chills in the single digits."

The good news is that the week will see a significant warm-up. Thursday's forecast high will be in the upper 30s, while Friday's daytime temps may top off in the mid 40s.

"We'll see a slight cool down on Saturday, but there is no significant precipitation in the forecast for the next several days," Chapman said.