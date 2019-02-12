SIOUX CITY -- Windy conditions will be whipping up more than an inch of new snow Tuesday morning, according to Brad Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
However, he said clouds will make way for sunny skies by late Monday afternoon.
"There will definitely be a clearing late on Tuesday," Adams said. "That will be true overnight as the low dips to 3 above. It will absolutely be apparent on Wednesday, when sunny skies and a south wind will raise the temperature to the mid 30s."
Alas, this warm-up will be short-lived. North/northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph on Thursday. That will keep Sioux City's daytime high from going above the low 20s.
Adams said the next chance for snowfall will come Thursday night.
"There is a 30 percent for overnight snow," he said. "At this time, we're looking for minimal accumulations for the Siouxland region."