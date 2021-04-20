 Skip to main content
PBR Bull Riders are coming to the Tyson Events Center May 21 and 22
PBR Bull Riders are coming to the Tyson Events Center May 21 and 22

pbr bull riding
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will be making its debut stop at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Driver, May 21 - 22.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) is the world's premier bull riding organization. More than 700 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash the Beast Tour, which features the Top 30 bull riders in the world.

Tickets can be purchased now by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Event Center, online at TysonCenter.com or by calling 712-279-4850.  

