PBR Challenger Series bucks into Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Midway through its debut season, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) newly-launched Challenger Series will stop at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Aug, 26 - 27, for the Sioux City Classic.

The PBR Challenger Series consists of more than 60 events traveling to 27 states across the United Stares, running in conjunction with the PBR series -- an eight-team league competing in five-on-five bull riding games.

As the sport's only standalone series from June to November, the Challenger Series serves as a proving ground giving additional competitive opportunities to bull riders who are both affiliated and unaffiliated with the PBR team.

Tickets for the Sioux City Classic are now available at tysoncenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.

