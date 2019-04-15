{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY --  Celebrate this weekend by creating Easter Egg Suet Bird Feeder, from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday, at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.

The feeder will be great for birds who are migrating through the state, according to education programs director Dawn Snyder. She added if the weather remains nice, participant may be able to go on a birding hike.

The event is free. For more infomation or to preregister, call 712-58-0838 or email Woodbury County Conservation Board's Olivia Parks at oparks@woodburyparks.org.  

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments