SIOUX CITY -- Celebrate this weekend by creating Easter Egg Suet Bird Feeder, from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday, at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road.
The feeder will be great for birds who are migrating through the state, according to education programs director Dawn Snyder. She added if the weather remains nice, participant may be able to go on a birding hike.
The event is free. For more infomation or to preregister, call 712-58-0838 or email Woodbury County Conservation Board's Olivia Parks at oparks@woodburyparks.org.