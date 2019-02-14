Try 1 month for 99¢
Pedestrian hit by vehicle

A female pedestrian was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after she was hit by a car near the Trosper-Hoyt Building, 822 Douglas St. She is believed to have sustained a minor leg injury. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon with minor leg injuries after she was struck by a car downtown. 

Sioux City Police Sgt. Judy Kellen said the woman parked her vehicle on Ninth Street and was walking toward the Trosper-Hoyt Building, 822 Douglas St., just before 1 p.m., at the same time a Ford Taurus was pulling in to park near the building. 

"We had a vehicle that was pulling in to park, and that vehicle went up over the curb, struck the pedestrian," Kellen said. The pedestrian was pushed to the side and the Ford struck the Trosper-Hoyt Building. 

The victim was "complaining of some pain in her right leg," and so was taken away by ambulance, Kellen said. "No serious injuries." 

The building sustained no noticeable damage, and the vehicle sustained minor hood damage. Kellen said the driver may face a citation. 

"That is a possibility," she said. 

