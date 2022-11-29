Peirce Mansion to host open house

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Museum & Historical Association will host a Holiday Open House at the Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4.
Refreshments will be served, Santa Claus will make an appearance and harpist Mary Watts will give a musical performance.
The historic quartzite-clad mansion, built in 1893 by developer John Peirce, will be open to the public as a way of thanking the community for its support throughout the year. Volunteers on the Association’s Peirce Mansion Committee helped restore the mansion back to its former glory after the Sioux City Public Museum moved downtown in 2011, the Sioux City Public Museum said in a press release.
The National Register of Historic Places-listed mansion is used as a rental venue for weddings, parties, company events and other special occasions.
For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit www.SiouxCityMuseum.org.