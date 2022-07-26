 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure' coming to the Orpheum

peppa pig's adventure
SIOUX CITY -- "Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure" will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy for a live show on Nov. 5 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office or OrpheumLive.com.

