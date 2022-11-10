Plymouth Co. Cyclists to host its first-ever Cranksgiving

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Cyclists will be hosting its first-ever Cranksgiving at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at Bike Central, 200 Central Ave., N.W. in Le Mars.
Riders will ride out into the community, visiting local businesses, collecting nonperishable food or household/toiletry for the Christian Needs Center.
Anyone wanting to donate without riding items and/or cash to Bike Central during regular business hours. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend and contribute.
