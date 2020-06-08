Plymouth County Sheriff's Office identifies 13-year-old drowning victim

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Saturday, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene at a pond located at 20386 County Road K-49, outside of Le Mars. The sheriff's office said that Swaggerty-Morgan had been swimming with a friend out to a platform in the middle of the pond. Witnesses say they didn't see the 13-year-old go under, but they also couldn't provide a location where he was last seen.