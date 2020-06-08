Plymouth County Sheriff's Office identifies 13-year-old drowning victim

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the 13-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pond Saturday in Plymouth County.
Reed M. Swaggerty-Morgan, of Sioux City, was transported to Floyd Valley Hospital, in Le Mars, by Le Mars Ambulance, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
At approximately 2:20 p.m. Saturday, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene at a pond located at 20386 County Road K-49, outside of Le Mars. The sheriff's office said that Swaggerty-Morgan had been swimming with a friend out to a platform in the middle of the pond. Witnesses say they didn't see the 13-year-old go under, but they also couldn't provide a location where he was last seen.
Members of the Plymouth County Drive team recovered Swaggery-Morgan in approximately 14-foot-deep water at around 4 p.m. Saturday.
