WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The Ponca and Winnebago tribes of Nebraska each have received $10,000 grants to support their libraries from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The Ponca grant is for general library services; the Winnebago grant is to support the library at the tribe's Little Priest Tribal College.
“These well-deserved grants will help strengthen Nebraska’s Native American communities and support their access to information through libraries," U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) said in a statement. "Today’s grants will help further the education of those students and many more.”