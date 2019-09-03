{{featured_button_text}}

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- The Ponca and Winnebago tribes of Nebraska each have received $10,000 grants to support their libraries from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The Ponca grant is for general library services; the Winnebago grant is to support the library at the tribe's Little Priest Tribal College.

“These well-deserved grants will help strengthen Nebraska’s Native American communities and support their access to information through libraries," U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) said in a statement. "Today’s grants will help further the education of those students and many more.”

