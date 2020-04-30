You are the owner of this article.
Pony Express temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Pony Express Atokad location at 1501 Stable Drive has been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is home now and recently worked shifts while having the ability to transmit the virus, including April 21 to 25. Customers who visited during those days should follow CDC recommendations on self-monitoring. Employees who worked with the individuals are self-isolating.

A professional disinfecting is occurring at Pony Express on Thursday. The location is expected to reopen soon. 

"Employee and customer safety is our highest priority," Erin Morgan, vice president of strategic development and operations for Ho-Chunk, Inc. said in a statement. 

Ho-Chunk, Inc. owns Pony Express.

"At this time, our thoughts are with the employee and their family," Morgan said. "From the start, we acted swiftly with a number of steps in the stores and across the company. These locations provide essential services to our communities."

