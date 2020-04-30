Pony Express temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

×
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Pony Express Atokad location at 1501 Stable Drive has been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee is home now and recently worked shifts while having the ability to transmit the virus, including April 21 to 25. Customers who visited during those days should follow CDC recommendations on self-monitoring. Employees who worked with the individuals are self-isolating.
A professional disinfecting is occurring at Pony Express on Thursday. The location is expected to reopen soon.
"Employee and customer safety is our highest priority," Erin Morgan, vice president of strategic development and operations for Ho-Chunk, Inc. said in a statement.
Ho-Chunk, Inc. owns Pony Express.
"At this time, our thoughts are with the employee and their family," Morgan said. "From the start, we acted swiftly with a number of steps in the stores and across the company. These locations provide essential services to our communities."
COVID-19 chalk art inspiration
Niki Coughlin finishes up a piece of inspirational chalk art Monday, April 20 on a Sixth Street sidewalk near MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. Coughlin, a biomedical science instructor at the Sioux City Community School District's Career Academy, was finishing up artwork being done by Career Academy heath sciences students. The students are also planning on doing chalk art Tuesday at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
Trisha Yockey, left, and Michelle Blume meet for lunch in Sertoma Park in Sioux City Tuesday. The two women are best friends and they worked together at Whispering Creek Dental before COVID-19 forced the practice to shut down.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dr. Daniel Jung studies the immune system
Dr. Daniel Jung studies the immune system in a biology lab at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dr. Daniel Jung studies the immune system
Dr. Daniel Jung uses a pipette to dispense a reagent in a biology lab at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dr. Daniel Jung studies the immune system
Dr. Daniel Jung uses a pipette to dispense a reagent in a biology lab at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
Joey Posivio of Le Mars eats his lunch at Sergeant Floyd Monument in Sioux City on Tuesday.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
Michelle Bloom, right, and Trisha Yockey meet for lunch in Sertoma Park in Sioux City, Iowa. The two women are best friends and they worked together at Whispering Creek Dental before COVID-19 forced them to shut down, April 21, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Worker support signs 1
A person parked in their car along Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City holds a sign of support for Tyson plant workers during the traditional shift change time Wednesday afternoon. Eight vehicles were parked along the street, the main route to Tyson Fresh Meats' Dakota City beef processing complex, with people holding signs in support of workers.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Worker support signs 2
A person parked in their car along Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City holds a sign of support for Tyson plant workers during the traditional shift change time Wednesday afternoon. Eight vehicles were parked along the street, the main route to Tyson Fresh Meats' Dakota City beef processing complex, with people holding signs in support of workers.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Store manager Pat Phillips, shown in the Ida Grove Food Pride Thursday, estimates that 80 percent of shoppers wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Ida and neighboring Sac are the last two Northwest Iowa counties in the Journal's circulation area with no novel coronavirus cases.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Dave Henderson, right, and Darrel Engelking, left, stock shelves at Food Pride in Ida Grove, Iowa, Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Jerry Koenigs, owner of Selections Hometown Variety in Ida Grove, Iowa, speculates about why Ida County still has no known cases of COVID-19, Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Selections Selections Hometown Variety in downtown Ida Grove, Iowa, advertises KN95 masks Thursday after selling 178 masks in one day.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Linda Hedden of Odebolt talks about why neighboring Ida and Sac counties still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 after loading her groceries in her car outside the Food Pride in Ida Grove Thursday.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Cole Veltri worries about the risks that COVID-19 poses for his father who is family physician in Ida Grove, Iowa, Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Ida County remains COVID-19 free
Selections in downtown Ida Grove, Iowa has 22 KN95 masks left after receiving an order of 200 masks yesterday, Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
kid sidewalk artists
Cal Jepsen, 12, and Remi Hinrichsen, 4, create sidewalk art at Sioux City's Bickford Retirement Community.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
eric bowman making window art
East High School junior Eric Bowman attempts to make a backwards "N" on the outside window of a University of Nebraska Cornhuskers-obsessed resident at Bickford Retirement Community.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
mazzy pick
East High School sophomore Mazzy Pick makes a colorful fish outside of a resident's window at Bickford Retirement Community. A unique program in which high school students develop friendships with senior citizens has attracted national attention after being profiled in the New York Times.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
Park Jefferson Speedway races held despite COVID-19
Racers prepare their sprint cars at Park Jefferson Speedway where, despite COVID-19, the races are held without spectators, Saturday, April 25, 2020, in North Sioux City, S.D..
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Park Jefferson Speedway races held despite COVID-19
Security guards only allow racers to enter Park Jefferson Speedway, Saturday, where, despite COVID-19, the races are held without spectators, Saturday, April 25, 2020, in North Sioux City, S.D..
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Park Jefferson Speedway races held despite COVID-19
Bob Dowdle guards the gate of the empty visitors entrance at Park Jefferson Speedway where, despite COVID-19, the races are held without spectators, Saturday, April 25, 2020, in North Sioux City, S.D..
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
