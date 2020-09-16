 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portion of Grant Street to close for water main repairs
View Comments

Portion of Grant Street to close for water main repairs

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Grant Street between 45th and 46th Streets in Leeds will be closed to traffic, according to the Sioux City Engineering Division.

There will be a hard closure that impacts driveway access of two property owners, who have been notified. The closure will allow city crews to perform sanitary water main repairs.

A detour route using 45th, Garfield and 46th streets will be available. The closure is slated to begin on Monday and, dependent on weather, will end on Sept. 25.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic controls with regard to this closure.

Sioux City logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News