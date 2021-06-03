Portion of Ingleside Avenue to close for construction work

SIOUX CITY -- A segment of Ingleside Avenue is slated to close next week due to a reconstruction project on the road.
Ingleside Avenue will be closed from 18th to 21st streets beginning the morning of June 7. Work on the road should be complete by the end of November, according to a press release from the city.
An ongoing, adjacent road closure on 19th Street from Ingleside Avenue to Virginia Street will remain for the time being.
A contractor will replace the roadway, sidewalks, and city utilities including storm water, sewer and water lines.
