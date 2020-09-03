Portion of Virginia Street to close next week

Return to homepage ×
SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Virginia Street between Gordon Drive and Third Street is set to close next week for repairs.
The closure will begin the morning of Aug. 8 and is expected to end the afternoon of Aug. 11. City road crews will be repairing damaged street paving in this section, according to a press release from the city.
Detours will be posted using Court Street, Third Street and Nebraska Street.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
