Portion of Virginia Street to close next week

SIOUX CITY -- A portion of Virginia Street between Gordon Drive and Third Street is set to close next week for repairs.

The closure will begin the morning of Aug. 8 and is expected to end the afternoon of Aug. 11. City road crews will be repairing damaged street paving in this section, according to a press release from the city.