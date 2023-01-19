Power-pop legends Badfinger coming to Sioux City's Hard Rock Anthem in April

SIOUX CITY — Power pop legends Badfinger will be coming to perform at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on April 23.

Known for such classic hits as "Baby Blue," "No Matter What" and "Day After Day," Badfinger was one of the first bands to be signed by the Beatles when they decided to start their own record label.

Indeed, Paul McCartney wrote Badfinger's breakthrough single "Come and Get It," while George Harrison produced both "Baby Blue" and "Day After Day."

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in the hotel's Rock Shop.

All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and over.