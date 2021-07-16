Prayers offered in Sioux City as remains of Native children return to their native lands

SIOUX CITY -- After more than 140 years, the remains of nine Rosebud Sioux children are nearly home.
A caravan carrying the remains of the children, who died at Pennsylvania boarding school, left Sioux City Friday morning after a ceremony at the Tyson Events Center parking lot. The caravan was scheduled to arrive later Friday at the Rosebud Sioux reservation in western South Dakota.
"This is a very emotional time," Trisha Etringer, of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, said Friday at the Tyson parking lot. "We are sad that it took so long for our Native children to return. But we are happy that their journey is nearly over."
All together, ten Native children -- nine from the Rosebud Sioux tribe and one from the Alaskan Aleut Tribe -- were recently disinterred from a cemetery on the grounds of the Carlisle Barracks, which was also home to the U.S. Army War college.
The Rosebud Sioux Tribe, also known as Sicangu Lakota, had spent the past six years negotiating the reparation of the children's remains.
The cemetery contains more than 180 graves of students who attended the former Carlisle Indian Industrial School -- a government-run boarding school for Native-American children.
This is the U.S. Army's fourth disinterment project as the school in as many years.
Carlisle Indian Industrial School, which was founded by an Army officer, opened in 1879 and housed some 10,000 Indigenous children before it closed in 1918.
While at Carlisle, students were forced to cut their braids, dress in uniform, speak English and adopt European names. Harsh conditions and infectious disease claimed the lives of many of children buried at the Carlisle cemetery.
The Army is fully funding the cost of the project -- around $500,000 per year, including travel to the transfer ceremony as well as transport and reburial of the deceased children.
"I am glad the Army is footing the bill for reburial but this doesn't mean Carlisle is off the hook for what occurred," Manape LaMere, a Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and Native American activist, said. "This is just the start of the reparations."
For Christopher Eagle Bear, it is actually nearing the end of the road for his personal journey.
Eagle Bear, as well as other young Lakota tribe members, were accompanying the caravan.
"When I became involved with this project, I was 17 years old and my hair was short," he explained. "Now, I'm 23 years old and my hair is very long."
Asked if he was surprised that reparation negotiations took so long, Eagle Bear shook his head no.