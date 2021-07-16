Prayers offered in Sioux City as remains of Native children return to their native lands

Carlisle Indian Industrial School, which was founded by an Army officer, opened in 1879 and housed some 10,000 Indigenous children before it closed in 1918.

While at Carlisle, students were forced to cut their braids, dress in uniform, speak English and adopt European names. Harsh conditions and infectious disease claimed the lives of many of children buried at the Carlisle cemetery.

The Army is fully funding the cost of the project -- around $500,000 per year, including travel to the transfer ceremony as well as transport and reburial of the deceased children.

"I am glad the Army is footing the bill for reburial but this doesn't mean Carlisle is off the hook for what occurred," Manape LaMere, a Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and Native American activist, said. "This is just the start of the reparations."

For Christopher Eagle Bear, it is actually nearing the end of the road for his personal journey.

Eagle Bear, as well as other young Lakota tribe members, were accompanying the caravan.

"When I became involved with this project, I was 17 years old and my hair was short," he explained. "Now, I'm 23 years old and my hair is very long."