Precipitation returns to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Workers tried to dodge raindrops in the downtown area, Tuesday morning, as a wet, slow-moving system made its way through Siouxland.

According to Amanda Penning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the majority of Sioux City's precipitation will be in the form of rain.

However, a few snow flakes may sneak by, especially during the morning hours.

"By early afternoon, Sioux City's temperature will be near in the low 40s," Penning said. "So any snow accumulation will be minimal."

That doesn't mean it won't chilly. North winds of 20 to 25 mph may gust as high as 40 mph.

"It will feel dreary," Penning said. "That's for sure."

Tuesday night will see another change for rain, especially before 7 p.m. Another chance for snow is also in the forecast in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Penning said Wednesday will have a wet start.

"There is a chance for both rain and snow, especially in the morning," she said. "By Wednesday afternoon, cloudy skies will keep the high in the low 40s."

Thursday sees the return of sunny skies as well as daytime highs above 50 degrees and lows in the 30s.

Which will remain the pattern for the next several days.

"Siouxland needs the precipitation," Penning said. "On Tuesday and Wednesday, it will likely be in the form of rain instead of snow.

