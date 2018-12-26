SIOUX CITY -- For the next 48 hours, the weather forecast will call for plenty of precipitation.
Whether that precipitation is in the form of rain or snow will be dependent on where you live, according to Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"In Sioux City, there might be a mix of rain and snow on Monday morning," he said. "By early afternoon, it will change over to all rain."
Wednesday's high of 38 and overnight low of 36 will keep precipitation to rain but Kalin said we'll see more than an inch of it.
Thursday will see a 90 percent chance for rain before 3 p.m. Between 3 - 4 p.m., it may be mixed with some sleet. After that, the anticipated high of 37 will plummet quickly, bringing a chance for snow Thursday night.
"While it might seem blustery with an 18 degree low and gusting, northwest winds as high as 35 mph, Sioux City's new snow and sleet accumulation will likely be less than half-an-inch," Kalin said.
So, what does the forecast hold for folks living north and west of Sioux City? Well, conditions will substantially more snowy.
A winter weather advisory is in effect between now and Friday morning for people in northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota.
"A post-Christmas winter storm is expected to impact this area as early as Wednesday morning, Kalin said. "The storm will bring a wintry mix of rain, freezing drizzle, sleet and snow on Wednesday, before transitioning into all snow by Wednesday night and Thursday."
Bah humbug? Yeah, probably if you're traveling on the Interstate 90 corridor.
By the time the system leaves Siouxland on Friday, O'Neill, Neb. might be digging out from more than a foot of new snow. Similarly, Yankton will get socked with more than six inches of the white stuff.
Is there a silver lining after all of this snow? Kalin thinks there might be.
"After frigid temps on Friday and Saturday, Siouxland will see a warm-up with a high of 35 for Sunday," he said. "After that, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will likely be free of any adverse weather conditions."