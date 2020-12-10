Preparations begin for this year's 'virtual' Little Yellow Dog Auction

SIOUX CITY -- Charli, a 6-week-old miniature Australian Shepherd is already making herself at home inside a big conference room at the Warrior Hotel.

As the 2020 canine guest of honor for the 85th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction, Charli may not know all eyes will be on her on Saturday.

However, Little Yellow Dog Auction Club President Beau Braunger said this year's auction won't be like any other. First of all, it will be virtual.

Due to Gov. Kim Reynold's COVID-19 emergency orders that limit the number of people gathering in public, fewer than 15 people will be allowed in at the auction site.

"That means people who would like to place a bid on Charli can call 712-226-3644 (DOGG); 712-226-3640; 712-226-3641; 712-226-3642; or 712-226-3643, starting at noon Saturday," Braunger said. "In addition, people can also pledge by driving by the Warrior."

As a bonus, Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore is slated to be the person accepting drive-by bids at 525 6th St.