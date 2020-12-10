Preparations begin for this year's 'virtual' Little Yellow Dog Auction

SIOUX CITY -- Charli, a 6-week-old miniature Australian Shepherd is already making herself at home inside a big conference room at the Warrior Hotel.
As the 2020 canine guest of honor for the 85th annual Little Yellow Dog Auction, Charli may not know all eyes will be on her on Saturday.
However, Little Yellow Dog Auction Club President Beau Braunger said this year's auction won't be like any other. First of all, it will be virtual.
Due to Gov. Kim Reynold's COVID-19 emergency orders that limit the number of people gathering in public, fewer than 15 people will be allowed in at the auction site.
"That means people who would like to place a bid on Charli can call 712-226-3644 (DOGG); 712-226-3640; 712-226-3641; 712-226-3642; or 712-226-3643, starting at noon Saturday," Braunger said. "In addition, people can also pledge by driving by the Warrior."
As a bonus, Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore is slated to be the person accepting drive-by bids at 525 6th St.
Like previous years, the auction, led by veteran auctioneer Bruce Brock, will be livestreamed at siouxcityjournal.com and the Journal's Facebook page (facebook.com/SiouxCityJournal) and be broadcast on radio station KSCJ (1360 A.M.)
Since 1936, the annual Ancient and Effervescent Order of the Little Yellow Dog Auction has been the grand finale of the Goodfellow fund drive, which has a goal this holiday season to raise $135,000 to buy toys and books for children from underprivileged families.
Last year, the charity benefited more than 8,000 children from 1,400 families.
Braunger said the need for the Journal's Goodfellow charity is more pressing than ever, this year.
"Everything has changed due to COVID," he said. "People's job have changed and many have even lost their jobs. "Goodfellow Charities may be supplying the only gifts that children will receive this holiday season."
