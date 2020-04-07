Projects for Patriots teams up with local organizations to feed Siouxland military

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- In response to COVID-19, Projects for Patriots is teaming up with local organizations to help Siouxland veterans and their families with food assistance.

A nonprofit, 100 percent volunteer organization that is affiliated with Home Builders of Siouxland, Projects for Patriots will be hosting a live check presentation to the Food Bank of Siouxland that will be designated for Support Siouxland Soldiers and matched by the Kind World Foundation.

The check presentation will be streamed live at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Support Siouxland Soldiers offices, 1551 Indian Hills Drive, during a drive-thru grocery distribution for veterans and their families.

Through the partnership, Projects for Patriots, the Kind World Foundation, the Food Bank of Siouxland and Support Siouxland Soldiers will provide more than 110,000 pounds of groceries to Siouxland veterans and their families over the next few months.

"It's imperative that our local organizations team up together during thus difficult time," Breezy Struthers-Drake, board member and co-founder of Partners for Patriots, said. "Let's step up together to relieve some of the burden of feeding families during these trying times where we are facing so many unknowns."

