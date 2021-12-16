Property damage reported in O'Brien County, Iowa

O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa -- Sutherland and other parts of O'Brien County were cleaning up from Wednesday night storm, according to County Emergency Management Director Jared Johnson.

"Power outages were noted at different times in Paullina, Calumet and Sutherland," Johnson said Thursday morning. "All have been restored. Also, strong winds from tree branches were reported down in Sutherland, Calumet, Paullina, Primghar, Sheldon, Sanborn and Hartley."

In addition, a machine shed was destroyed southeast of Sutherland, a large tree branch caused significant roof damage to commercial property in Sutherland, and a cattle yard building was damaged north of Sutherland.

"If there is anyone who needs warming shelter assistance in O'Brien County can call 712-757-3415," Johnson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.