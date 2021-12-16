 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Property damage reported in O'Brien County, Iowa

  • 0
o'brien county machine shed damage
Jared Johnson, O'Brien County Emergency Management

O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa -- Sutherland and other parts of O'Brien County were cleaning up from Wednesday night storm, according to County Emergency Management Director Jared Johnson.

"Power outages were noted at different times in Paullina, Calumet and Sutherland," Johnson said Thursday morning. "All have been restored. Also, strong winds from tree branches were reported down in Sutherland, Calumet, Paullina, Primghar, Sheldon, Sanborn and Hartley."

In addition, a machine shed was destroyed southeast of Sutherland, a large tree branch caused significant roof damage to commercial property in Sutherland, and a cattle yard building was damaged north of Sutherland.

"If there is anyone who needs warming shelter assistance in O'Brien County can call 712-757-3415," Johnson said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant Galapagos tortoise celebrates 71st birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News