SIOUX CITY -- The Meteors, the legendary "Kings of Psychobilly," are coming to the Sioux City Conservatory of Music for a 6 p.m. Sunday concert at The Block, 1301 Pierce St.

Formed in London, England in 1980, The Meteors (P. Paul Fenech and Wolfgang Hordemann Hennes) are credited with creating the subgenre of music known as psychobilly, which combines punk with rockabilly.

Known for their wild and raucous shows, The Meteors have played several tours in America, Europe and in practically every country in the world.

For ticket information, call 712-574-1751.