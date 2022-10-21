Public can choose Sioux City Reads selections

SIOUX CITY -- Join the Sioux City Public Library for Sioux City Reads, a new community-based reading initiative where Sioux Cityans are involved every step of the way -- from book selection to attending programming and book discussions together.

Now through Nov. 21, cast your vote for one of the three nominees for 2023's Sioux City Reads at siouxcitylibrary.org/siouxcityreads. Copies of each title are available for check out at any Sioux City Public Library location or through the Libby app.

The choices for 2023's Sioux City Reads are:

"On a Night of a Thousand Stars" by Andrea Yaryura Clark -- in an emotional narrative of love and resilience, a young couple confronts the start of Argentina's Dirty War in the 1970s, and their daughter searches for truth twenty years later.

"The Lioness" by Chris Bohjalian -- a luxurious African safari turns deadly for a Hollywood starlet and her entourage in this riveting historical thriller. This is a blistering story of fame, race, love and death set in a world on the cusp of great change.

"Calling for a Blanket Dance" by Oscar Hokeah -- honest, heartbreaking and, ultimately, uplifting, this deeply engaging debut novel is the story of a young Native American man discovering strength in his familial identity and finding his way home.

The winner will be announced in December and be a part of events, discussions and programs during the upcoming Sioux City Reads initiative.

Visit siouxcitylibrary.org.siouxcityreads, the library's Facebook page or sign up for the library's e-newsletter at siouxcitylibrary.org/news to get the latest updates.