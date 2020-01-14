Public invited for community choir to celebrate Martin Luther King birthday

SIOUX CITY -- The public is invited to participate in a community choir that will celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The choir will be rehearsing at 7 p.m. Thursday at First Congregation United Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration, sponsored by the NAACP of Sioux City, will be taking place at 7 p.m. Monday, also at First Congregational Church of Christ.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
