Public invited for community choir to celebrate Martin Luther King birthday
2019 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

Sandra Pearson will conduct the MLK Day Choir at 7 p.m. Monday at First Congregational United Church of Christ. Rehearsals for the choir will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the 4600 Hamilton Blvd. church. The community is invited to participate.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The public is invited to participate in a community choir that will celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The choir will be rehearsing at 7 p.m. Thursday at First Congregation United Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration, sponsored by the NAACP of Sioux City, will be taking place at 7 p.m. Monday, also at First Congregational Church of Christ.

