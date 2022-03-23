Puddle of Mudd hitting the Hard Rock in June

SIOUX CITY -- The post-grunge sensation Puddle of Mudd will be coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem on June 3.
Formed in 1991, Puddle of Mudd has sold more than seven million albums and has had a string of number one singles like "She Hates Me," "Blurry" and "Famous." Their sixth studio album, "Welcome to Galvania," is slated to be released this year.
Puddle of Mudd tickets will go on sale Friday at the hotel's Rock Shop and at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem events are guests, age 21 and over.