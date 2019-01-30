SIOUX CITY -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced Wedneday that hardcore punk band Beartooth will perform in Anthem later this year.
Beartooth, who opened for rock band A Day to Remember in Battery Park last year, will perform April 20 with metalcore band Of Mice & Men, Australian rock band Hands Like Houses and rock band Dead American. Beartooth's hits include "In Between," "Disease" and "Hated."
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the Rock Shop. Anthem events are for attendees 21 years and older.