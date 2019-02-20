Try 1 month for 99¢
the dickies
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Dickies, which currently holds the title as the oldest active punk band in the world, will be performing, March 17, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem.

Formed in 1977, The Dickies became the first Los Angeles-based punk rock band to score a a major record label deal, the first west coast to perform on network TV and the first American punk band to tour Europe.

Tickets for The Dickies will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 at The Rock Shop or at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com

All events at Anthem are for audiences, 21 and older.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments