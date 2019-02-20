SIOUX CITY -- The Dickies, which currently holds the title as the oldest active punk band in the world, will be performing, March 17, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem.
Formed in 1977, The Dickies became the first Los Angeles-based punk rock band to score a a major record label deal, the first west coast to perform on network TV and the first American punk band to tour Europe.
Tickets for The Dickies will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 at The Rock Shop or at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All events at Anthem are for audiences, 21 and older.