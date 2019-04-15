SIOUX CITY -- With its recent Oscar success, "Bohemian Rhapsody" has shown the music of the legendary rock band Queen is as popular as ever. Due to this popularity, the Queen-inspired rock musical, "We Will Rock You," will be staging a performance, Sept. 22, at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Since 2002, more than 16 million theatergoers in 19 countries have seen "We Will Rock You," which features such Queen hits as "We Are the Champions," "Under Pressure" and "Someone to Love."
Ticket will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center box office, by phone at 855-3338771 or online at Orpheumlive.com.