SIOUX CITY -- Much of Siouxland will be seeing between 1 to 2 inches of rain throughout the day on Tuesday.
According to Lance Vandenboogart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, Tuesday's 80 percent chance of precipitation will come from thunderstorms as well as intermittent rains throughout the day.
"The rain and cloud cover will keep temps in the mid-70s," he said. "The average high for Sioux City should be around 80."
Rain will remain in the forecast Tuesday. However, Vandenboogart said things will finally dry out by Wednesday afternoon.
"Wednesday will be cloudy with a high near 72," he said. "Thursday will be sunny with a high near 73."
However, rain chances will make a return on Friday.
Vandenboogart credited a cool air mass from Canada for below-normal temps. He also said an unusually rainy summer is also responsible for the cool down.
"It has actually been a wet year for Sioux City," he said. "Normal precipitation for Sioux City should be at around 20.75 feet at this point. As of now, we're exactly four feet above normal."
In addition, this is shaping up to be one of top 20 wettest years since the National Weather Service started taking records.
"As of the end of August, Sioux City is experiencing its 17th wettest year in history," Vandenboogart said.
Thankfully, the weekend is looking sunny but cool.
"I don't think many people will complain with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s," Vandenboogart said.