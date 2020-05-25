Rain on Tuesday, but progressively drier weather conditions coming in Siouxland

7 Day Forecast
SIOUX CITY -- Off-and-on rain showers are likely to continue for Siouxland on Tuesday, according to Brad Temeyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
A 50 percent chance for showers will keep Tuesday's daytime high to a slightly below average 72 degrees and an overnight low of 57.
"The average high for Sioux City is 76," Temeyer said. "We'll be slightly above average, temperature-wise on Wednesday."
That's because partly sunny skies will heat things up to around 78 degrees. However, there is a 20 percent chance for rain during the overnight hours on Wednesday.
Things will finally dry out beginning on Thursday. The high will be 76 and the low will go down to the low 50s.
"Thursday will be the start of a nice pattern of sunny skies and pleasant temperatures," Temeyer said. "This pattern will continue onto the weekend."
