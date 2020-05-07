Rainy Thursday to usher in a cooler-than-average weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The calendar may say it's May but it definitely doesn't feel very warm.

According to Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, that is because of a cold air mass that will keep daytime temps a good 10 - 15 degrees below average and sending overnight lows dangerously close to freezing.

Thursday's high will actually be the warmest week for a while as a high of 59 is in the forecast before shower move into the area around 2 p.m.

Masters said showers will likely remain in the area during Thursday's overnight. He said precipitation will be between one-quarter to one-half of an inch.

The sun returns on Friday, bringing with it north/northwest winds between 10 - 15 mph and a high of 56.

Cold breezes and clear skies may bring the possibility of frost overnight on Friday.

Masters said this cycle will continue on Saturday and Sunday, when highs will likely stay between the mid-50s and low-60s, while lows fall dangerously close to the low-to-mid 30 range.

"If people have put on patio plants, take them inside," he said. "If you have outside plants, covet them up."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.