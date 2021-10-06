Raising nearly $190,000, Siouxland Big Give had record-breaking year

SIOUX CITY -- More than 1,300 contributors donated a record-breaking, one-day total of nearly $190,000 during the fourth annual Siouxland Big Give, a 24-hour online giving blitz, held Tuesday.

According to Katie Roberts, executive director of the Siouxland Community Foundation, this year's total beat out 2020's record by more than $67,000.

Nearly 100 Siouxland area nonprofits signed up for the Siouxland Big Give. Twelve of the charities secured matching gifts before the event, which collectively accounted for $31,235 of the overall total. 43 of the participating nonprofit organizations raised more than $1,000 each.

"We are so excited to have raised nearly $190,000 for so many wonderful projects," Roberts said. "The goal of this event is to raise money for each of these charities. Along the way, I heard several donors learn more about their favorite charity, I heard nonprofits connecting with new donors."

"Siouxland certainly answered the call," she continued. "I had set what I thought was a reasonable goal for this year and I'm blown away by the support our Siouxland community gave."

The Siouxland Community Foundation started the Siouxland Big Give in 2018 in honor of their 30th anniversary. The goal was to connect people who care with causes that matter, promote philanthropy in Siouxland by creating an easy avenue for donors to give, and to give back to the community by partnering with smaller organizations who are better able to fundraise for their cause through collective marketing.

Over the past four years, the Siouxland big Give has generated more than $527,000 for participating nonprofits in fields of interest including children's programming, environmental and animal welfare, health, arts, culture, community benefits and veteran services.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.