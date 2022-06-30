Rap artist Tech N9ne to perform at Anthem

SIOUX CITY -- The nationally-known rap artist Tech N9ne is coming to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Sept. 18.
Since dropping his first album in 1999, Tech N9ne has earned three gold records, sold more than two million albums, founded his own record label, Strange Music, worked with rappers such as Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar, and made multiple appearances on Forbes's "Hip-Hop Cash Kings" list.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the hotel's Rock Shop.
All Anthem events are for guests, 21 and older.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today