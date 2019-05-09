SIOUX CITY -- Registration of the 23rd annual River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby is now being accepted at Fleet Farm, 5858 Sunnybrook Drive, and Bacon Creek Country Store, 2520 Gordon Drive.
A $5 preregistration is required for Siouxland youth, ages 4 - 12, to participate at the fishing derby and angler casting contest that is being held at 9 a.m., June 1, at Bacon Creek Park, 5015 Correctionville Road.
Each child will receive a new rod, reel and tackle box in addition to a shoreline lunch as well as a chance to win a bike.
Over the years, River-Cade and the River City Anglers have taken almost 9,000 kids fishing, said River-Cade event coordinator Phil Claeys.
"We are very proud of this worthwhile activity," he said.