Remsen Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Remsen Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

REMSEN, Iowa -- This year's Remsen Oktoberfest celebration has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers said.

The annual event, which is annually held on the last weekend in October, is slated to return next year.

"We truly appreciate all of the support from everybody over the years," the committee said. "We look forward to seeing you next year on our 47th/48th annual Remsen Oktoberfest on Oct. 30, 2021."

