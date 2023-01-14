 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remsen man booked for attempted murder in Sioux City stabbing case

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

SIOUX CITY — A man is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries at a Sioux City hospital after police say he was stabbed, multiple times, before 6:09 a.m. Saturday at the 2700 block of Floyd Boulevard.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a man matching the description of a possible suspect was found at 9:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of 23rd Street.

Francisco J. Tapia, a 25-year-old Remsen man, was arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail for attempted murder, willful-injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felon, going armed with intent, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

As of now, police have said they are not releasing the victim's name in the case.

