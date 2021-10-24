Remsen Oktoberfest set for Oct. 30

REMSEN, Iowa -- Remsen will host its 47th annual Remsen Oktoberfest Celebration on Oct. 30. The festival was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The festival starts with the Oktoberfest Fall Frenzy Craft/Retail Vendor Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MMCRU Middle School in Remsen. More than 70 vendors will be onsite to sell handcrafted items, and local organizations will be offering breakfast and lunch. Souvenirs will be available beginning at 11 a.m. at the Remsen St. Mary's gym.

Members of the Luxembourg Heritage Society will be displaying family histories from 9 a.m. to noon at the downtown Remsen Heritage Museum, and then from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Remsen St. Mary's gym.

The tapping of the Golden Keg will be held at 1 p.m. in the Remsen St. Mary's gym, followed by the Children's Bavarian Costume and Dance Contest at 1:30 p.m. Children will be dressed in their finest Luxembourg attire and will answer questions related to local heritage. The Oktoberfest Prince and Princess will be crowned at the conclusion.

Live polka music will be played the remainder of the day at the gym. An All You Can Eat Bavarian Feast will be served at the Remsen St. Mary's cafeteria from 4 to 7 p.m. Meal tickets are $15 and can be purchas1ed at the door beginning at 11 a.m. The meal will be served buffet-style and will include Luxembourg treipen, bratwurst, headcheese, German potato salad, German kraut along with some American favorites such as roast beef, chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, coleslaw, rolls, milk and coffee.

For more information visit remseniowa.org or like Remsen Oktoberfest on Facebook. You can also email remsenoktoberfest@gmail.com.

