Rescue workers removed driver from crushed cab in Highway 35 accident

EMERSON, Neb. -- A semi driver involved in a Monday morning rollover accident on Highway 35 has been taken to MercyOne Siouxland in Sioux City.

Rescue workers were able to remove the driver from a crushed cab in the accident that occurred shortly after 11 a.m.

Investigators say the semi, which was carrying coal, was trying a make the corner curve, outside of Emerson. The driver may have overcorrected, landing the semi into the ditch.

Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg said the curve has been the site for several semi accidents over the years.

"People who live around here are used to the curve," he said. "Those who don't live around here tend to have a problem with it.

The name and condition of the semi truck driver is not being released at this time.

Emerson Police and Emerson Fire and Rescue responded at the scene of the accident.

